Ferguson plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Ferguson has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ferguson to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

FERG opened at $201.51 on Thursday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $217.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,982,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,609,000 after buying an additional 494,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,053,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

