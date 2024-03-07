Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ferrari by 454.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ferrari by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RACE opened at $416.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $252.17 and a fifty-two week high of $430.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

