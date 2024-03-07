Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.33

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.33 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 3623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,935 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

