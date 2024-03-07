Financial Comparison: OneMain (NYSE:OMF) vs. Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of OneMain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OneMain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMain and Bread Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain $4.56 billion 1.26 $641.00 million $5.32 9.02 Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.36 $718.00 million $14.32 2.62

Analyst Recommendations

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OneMain. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OneMain and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain 0 4 9 0 2.69 Bread Financial 4 7 2 0 1.85

OneMain currently has a consensus target price of $50.85, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $37.42, indicating a potential downside of 0.38%. Given OneMain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneMain is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Volatility and Risk

OneMain has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OneMain pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. OneMain pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bread Financial pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OneMain has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. OneMain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneMain and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain 14.04% 21.07% 2.78% Bread Financial 13.87% 26.24% 3.34%

Summary

OneMain beats Bread Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc., a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It sells its products through its website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

