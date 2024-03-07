First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $13.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 229,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,613. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

