First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.19. 928,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,043. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

