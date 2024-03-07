First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 966,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.75. 138,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,459. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.