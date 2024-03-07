First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,646 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 689,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,943,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. 155,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,094. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

