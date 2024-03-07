First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $108.51. 599,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,249. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

