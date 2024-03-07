First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.60

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 73927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 18.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 119,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

