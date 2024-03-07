First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 321,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 336,498 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $444,844. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

