First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 321,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 336,498 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FWRG. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $444,844. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

