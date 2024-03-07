FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748,016 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FE opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

