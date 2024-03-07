Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.99

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.99 and last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 89139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.64.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

