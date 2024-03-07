Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) vs. E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Critical Contrast

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for E2open Parent and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88 Five9 0 3 13 0 2.81

Earnings & Valuation

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $88.36, indicating a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than E2open Parent.

This table compares E2open Parent and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.90 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.94 Five9 $910.49 million 4.58 -$81.76 million ($1.13) -50.34

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90% Five9 -8.98% -12.51% -4.06%

Summary

Five9 beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its platform allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

