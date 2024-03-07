FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.30

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 1164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $611.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

