Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.