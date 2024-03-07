Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

