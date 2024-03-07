Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 16,058.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491,053 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $55,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,057,078. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

