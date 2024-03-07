FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Accolade in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Accolade Trading Up 2.1 %

Accolade stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Accolade has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,715 shares of company stock worth $958,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Accolade by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after buying an additional 705,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after acquiring an additional 479,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

