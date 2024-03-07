Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Galliford Try Stock Up 2.5 %
LON:GFRD opened at GBX 248 ($3.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.60. The company has a market capitalization of £254.60 million, a PE ratio of 3,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 165.08 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 260.18 ($3.30).
Galliford Try Company Profile
