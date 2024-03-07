Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Galliford Try Stock Up 2.5 %

LON:GFRD opened at GBX 248 ($3.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.60. The company has a market capitalization of £254.60 million, a PE ratio of 3,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 165.08 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 260.18 ($3.30).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

