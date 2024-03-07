General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.