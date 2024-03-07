Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Genesco Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GCO stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

