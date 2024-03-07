Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,951,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

