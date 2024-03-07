Georges Kobrynsky Sells 5,419 Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Stock

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) Director Georges Kobrynsky sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$20,549.39.

Supremex Stock Performance

Supremex stock remained flat at C$3.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. Supremex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.58 and a 52-week high of C$6.80.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Supremex from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Supremex

About Supremex

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.