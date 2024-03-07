Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
