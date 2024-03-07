Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 843,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,694 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $63,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

