Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.71 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $71.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

