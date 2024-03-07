Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,820 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,125. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

