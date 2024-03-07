Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 967 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $199.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

