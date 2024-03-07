Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.