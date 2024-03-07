Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.