Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,115 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 361.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 2,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

