Graham D. Reeve Sells 2,629 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $105.14 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $225,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 770,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

