Graham (NYSE:GHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Graham Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $721.64 on Friday. Graham has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $749.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $709.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

About Graham

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

