Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.32

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 159007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,886 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,033,000 after acquiring an additional 61,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

