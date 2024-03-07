Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 148.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136,621 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 849,506 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 681,179 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $2,672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 404,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

GLDD stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

