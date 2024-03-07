Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $6.57 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $315,569.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,814.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00613890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00054898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00214149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00055747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00153416 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.