Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 7,460 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $196,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,126.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares during the period.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
