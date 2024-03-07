Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Sells $116,352.27 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Pamela B. Burke sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $116,352.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 85,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

