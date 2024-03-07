GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,226,757 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226,757 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.71% of Cerus worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,010,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after buying an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,807,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,873,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 854,609 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

