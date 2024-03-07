GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 907 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 29.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.8 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $162.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

