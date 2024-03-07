GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 735.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.75 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.