GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 53,013 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 180.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after buying an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,371,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MXL opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

