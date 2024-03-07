GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 17,746 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.65. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $138.47.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

