GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 158.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,274 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of ACCO Brands worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 170.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

