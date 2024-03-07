GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,735 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after buying an additional 271,387 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,592,000.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

