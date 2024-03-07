GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.95 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,527 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $60.32 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

Insider Activity

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

