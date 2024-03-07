GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 748.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

