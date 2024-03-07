GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 222.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,070. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

